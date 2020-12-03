Last Art Walk of the year coming Friday

Body

Murphy – Downtown is fully decorated for Christmas, just in time for the final Art Walk of the season from 5-8 p.m. Friday.

Tim Ford, who organizes the event for the Valley River Arts Guild, said the event is great place to find a variety of art pieces to give as gifts.

“During the November Art Walk, I was able to talk to a visitor who had purchased an acrylic landscaping painting by artist Sandy White,” Ford said. “The visitor was absolutely thrilled with her purchase, and so thankful for the town of Murphy hosting a monthly Art Walk. She indicated that the variety of art work and various mediums were better than some of the larger art festivals that she had previously visited.”

Local businesses hosting artists stay open late during Art Walk. Marketplace Antiques typically hosts Santa Claus at the December Art Walk, and arrangements are in progress to bring the famous toymaker back to town for the evening.

Friday’s Art Walk will also feature water color paintings by Vicky Zentko, pottery by Mike Lalone, acrylic paint art pieces by Kenzie Smith and woodwork by Perry Hays. The United Methodist Women of Ranger United Methodist Church will be selling a variety of holiday greeting cards outside the former Parker’s Drugstore.

Inside the Murphy Art Center, the Cherokee County Arts Council will open its December exhibit, Winter Holidays. The exhibit features images of holiday celebrations or winter solstice.

Art Walk is usually held the first Friday of each month from May through December. For details, contact the arts guild at 360-3038.