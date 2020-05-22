JURY INDICTS 3 DSS OFFICIALS

Body

Murphy – A Cherokee County grand jury issued criminal indictments Monday charging current and former Department of Social Services officials with offenses related to the use of custody and visitation agreements, which allowed minors to be taken from their parents without court involvement.

Cynthia Raxtor Palmer, David Alan Hughes and Ronald Scott Lindsay are accused of using CVAs on numerous occasions in 2016 and 2017. Court documents charging Hughes and Lindsay allege that at least one instance occurred in October 2014. Hughes and Lindsay were charged with 12 and 23 criminal counts, respectively, while Palmer was charged with six separate crimes.

For more on this story, click here (subscribers only.)