Holcomb molded county’s readers from youth

One of Linda Holcomb’s fond memories was when her Andrews Elementary School class acted out the Mrs. Wishy Washy book in 1995. The children’s hats have pictures of who they were in the “readers theater” to have fun with the content of the book.
Marble – Over her years as a teacher, Dr. Linda Holcomb taught many young children in Cherokee County how to read. One of her favorite memories was while she was doing volunteer work, an older…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.