Subhead Woods take care of 476 acres

Ed Wood (left) and his son, Matthew, take care of the family farm in Andrews. Ed’s brother, Keith, owns the farm with him. Matthew, who started working at the farm when he was 13 years old, is the fourth generation to work the land. Photos by Samantha Sinclair

Andrews - Ed Wood will be the first to admit that farming isn’t for the weak of heart, but he loves it anyway. “I think God put me on this earth to farm,” he said. “I know it sounds corny –…