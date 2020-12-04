Dickey retires from politics, McKinnon open to future

Penny Ray/pennyray@cherokeescout.com Front row (from left) are Cherokee County Commissioners Dan Eichenbaum, Gary “Hippie” Westmoreland, Roy Dickey, C.B. McKinnon and Cal Stiles. Back row (from left) are county attorney Darryl Brown and County Manager Randy Wiggins.

When Roy Dickey of Hiwassee Dam was appointed to the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners to fill an at-large seat vacated by Cal Stiles in 2014, he wasn’t sure if his abbreviated two-year term…