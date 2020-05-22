Body

Danner Cochran, 11, of Andrews, is fighting an aggressive cancer for the second time and exhausted many medical treatment avenues. Since Danner loves motorcycles, Chapter 15-8 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association sponsored a ride from Murphy to Andrews on Saturday to bring some fun into Danner’s life. More than 200 motorcyclists took part in the ride to brighten Danner’s day, starting at Hot Spot in Ranger (top). At left, the CVMA presented Danner with his own “biker” vest. Other fundraisers were held over the weekend to help the local family, as highlighted in the Facebook group #DannerStrong.