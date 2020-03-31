County reports first coronavirus death

Body

An individual passed away from complications from COVID-19 Tuesday. The Cherokee County Health Department said the individual was in their 80s, but could not reveal any more information about the individual. Health director David Badger could confirm the individual was a COVID-19 case already reported by the health department.

This was the first coronavirus-related death for Cherokee County. As of Tuesday morning, there were only eight other deaths from the illness in the state.

The health department also announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County early Tuesday evening. Both cases were linked to the first case in the county, as they attended the contra dance at the John C. Campbell Folk School on March 10. The health department is working to identify contacts of the individuals.

Cherokee County now has nine residents who tested positive for COVID-19, two non-residents, and one death.

The health department said in a release that the county's first death is "an unfortunate reminder of the seriousness that surrounds COVID-19 and the potential impacts to those high risk individuals."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are considered high-risk for severe illness include: