2020 Celebrate Cherokee County magazine cover contest set

Murphy – The Cherokee Scout is accepting submissions for artwork that could be featured on the cover of the 2020 edition of Celebrate Cherokee County magazine.

In addition to getting credit for being the first thing you see in the annual information guide to people, places and events in Cherokee County, the winner will receive a check for $100.

The full-color magazine, which was delayed from May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be included with the June 24 edition of the Scout. It will also be distributed at chambers of commerce, welcome centers, hotels and other locations in and around the county for the next year.

Here is the criteria for entering the cover contest:

The artist must live at least part time in Cherokee County.

The artist may submit up to three pieces of art – color drawing, painting or photograph – that feature local people, places or things.

The artist should submit a vertical piece of art that is proportional, fits on the cover of an 8-by-11-inch glossy color magazine and may be scanned. Photographs must be in high resolution at a minimum of 300 DPI.

The artist should leave adequate space at the top of the artwork for the magazine’s logo.

Photography must not include a commercial entity.

Submission of a photo gives the Scout the right to publish the photo in Celebrate Cherokee County magazine and any other newspaper products.

Each entry should include the artist’s name, area of residence and contact information. Photos should include when and where the image was taken, as well as the names of any people featured in the photo.

Deadline for all submissions is 5 p.m. Thursday, June 4. The winner will be chosen the following day.

Artwork may be submitted via email to photos@ cherokeescout.com, brought to the local newspaper’s office at 89 Sycamore St. downtown or mailed to P.O. Box 190, Murphy, NC 28906.

For details, contact Publisher & Editor David Brown at dbrown@cherokeescout.com or 828-837-5122, Ext. 26.