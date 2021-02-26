History today: Celebrating Black History Month

For each week in February - Black History Month in America - the Cherokee Scout shared the stories of local community leaders making history. Here's those stories for everyone to enjoy (click on the headline for the full story):
Colbert guides moms, sons and community
Every day when her 17-year-old son walks out the door, Dawn Colbert says a little prayer. She prays he keeps his mouth shut and remains calm if he encounters law enforcement officials.
“The fear of having law enforcement knock on my door and say, ‘Your son has been shot’ or ‘your son has been killed,’ ” Colbert said. “I try not to think about it.”
Allen strives to be a selfless leader for area
Growing up, Te’Lor Allen always collected figures of horses instead of dolls. Today, she rehabilitates horses in her spare time.
“A fun project of mine is to take in horses, rehabilitate them and give them a forever home,” she said.
McKinney remains modest through years of influence
Leslie McKinney is the type of man who doesn’t like to be the center of attention. In fact, he responds with a humble laugh if you mention any way he has helped serve the community.
He was a volunteer firefighter in town for 20 years, and through that worked on the annual Christmas parade with his wife, Marietta. He enjoyed getting to meet people, see people he didn’t get to see often and just help the community.
Nelson serves community in more than sports
Thomas Nelson stays busy. On Friday night, he’ll be on the sidelines yelling at football players in their first game of the season. On Monday afternoon, he’ll have his first practice of the season with the softball team.
“It’s a rollercoaster right now,” Nelson said.