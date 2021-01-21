Big & Little fun: Mentoring impacts lives in area

Chloe Roe got to spend some quality time with her Little, Khloe, two weeks ago. (Right) Ginger Hubbard and Ali Amos spend time with their twin Littles, Michelle and Danielle, which included taking this fun selfie.

When Chloe Roe was in fifth grade, she got a Big Sister. She was matched with Taylor Swain, a senior at Hiwassee Dam High School. After Swain graduated and moved on to college, no other matches…