Annual MLK Breakfast canceled

Samantha Sinclair/scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com The Mount Zion Church Choir shared a musical blessing during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast in January 2020 at the Texana Community Center.

Texana – For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Texana Community Development Club will not host a Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast on his birthday. Club President Eurial Turner said…