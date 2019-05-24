GRADUATION 2019: Murphy's top grads leave their mark

Murphy – After four years of dedicated work and studying, the Murphy High School Class of 2019 is about to graduate and begin the next phase of their lives.

After the 8 p.m. Friday ceremony at Bob Hendrix Stadium, both valedictorian Bailey Mock and salutatorian Ellie Martin will move on to the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Meanwhile, career and technical education honoree Taylor LaTulipe will attend Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla.

In order to achieve these honors, each student had to diligently study and showcase their knowledge through tests, essays and projects. For LaTulipe, studying “was all about time management.”

Mock agreed that when “choosing between going out and having fun versus getting your work done” is challenging, but well worth the effort.

Martin believes that even though students “have to make sacrifices,” she knows there is “a relief” at the end of the year “because our hard work paid off.”

Mock’s interest at UNC is in studying political science before entering law school. For the moment, Martin has designs of becoming a doctor, though she admits that such plans may change.

After an internship last summer, working with sea turtles, LaTulipe’s heart is set on studying coastal environmental science because she “always loved the environment.”