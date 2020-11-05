Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Toys for Tots calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Nov. 2-30

Online registration for Cherokee County children will be at the website https://murphy-nc.toysfortots.org. Donations are accepted at this website.

Registration will also be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 7, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21, at Community Connections, Murphy Presbyterian Church, 252 Valley River Avenue in Murphy, and any time during regular library hours at the Andrews Public Library on Main Street in Andrews.

People will need proof of residency in Cherokee County to register.

Registration cut-off date is Monday, Nov. 30.

Wayne’s Feed Store

A raffle is being held to benefit Toys for Tots and Warriors Veteran Outreach. Tickets are $5 each or five $20.

Walmart

Volunteers will be collecting donations, money and toys from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 13 and 14, and Saturday, Nov. 28, outside of Walmart in Murphy.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be there on Friday, Nov 13.

Shepherd of the Mountains Church volunteers will collect donations Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Marine Corps League and American Legion Auxiliary will be at Walmart Saturday, Nov 28.

Nov. 21

Murphy High School soccer teams will be collecting donations, money and toys from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of Lowe’s in Murphy.

Tri-County Early College Beta Club will be doing an intersection holdup at the McDonald’s intersection in Murphy.



Nov. 27

Hoppy Trout Brewing Company will donate $1 to the local Toys for Tots for every pint sold from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Donations may also be made at the bar. All donations will benefit a child in Cherokee County.



Nov. 28

Snowbird Mountain Brewery: Toys for Tots event will be held from 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Stop by with your toys and monetary donations to help the children in our county.

To volunteer or for details on any Toys for Tots event, call Barbara Hudson, assistant local coordinator, at 561-312-7807, email her at barbarahudson727@gmail.com; visit Toys for Tots, Cherokee County, NC on Facebook or see murphy-nc.toysfortots.org.