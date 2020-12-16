Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Toys for Tots calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Dec. 18-19

Toy distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Old Emerson Building across from Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Peachtree. Masks are required.

Donation jars

Jars will be collected on or before Monday, Dec. 21.



To volunteer or for details on any Toys for Tots event, call Barbara Hudson, assistant local coordinator, at 561-312-7807, email her at barbarahudson727@gmail.com; visit Toys for Tots, Cherokee County, NC on Facebook or see murphy-nc.toysfortots.org.