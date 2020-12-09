Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Toys for Tots calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Dec. 14

A raffle is being held at Wayne’s Feed Store in Murphy to benefit Toys for Tots and Warriors Veteran Outreach. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held Monday.



Dec. 18-19

Toy distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Old Emerson Building across from Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Peachtree. Masks are required.

Donation boxes and jars

The boxes placed in businesses will be picked up on or before Saturday, Dec. 12, and the jars will be collected on or before Monday, Dec. 21.



To volunteer or for details on any Toys for Tots event, call Barbara Hudson, assistant local coordinator, at 561-312-7807, email her at barbarahudson727@gmail.com; visit Toys for Tots, Cherokee County, NC on Facebook or see murphy-nc.toysfortots.org.