Deadline to submit entries for the Toys for Tots calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Online registration for Cherokee County children will be at the website https://murphy-nc.toysfortots.org. Donations also are accepted at this website. People will need proof of residency in Cherokee County to register. Registration cut-off date is Monday, Nov. 30.



Nov. 27

Hoppy Trout Brewing Company will donate $1 to the local Toys for Tots for every pint sold from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Donations may also be made at the bar. All donations will benefit a child in Cherokee County.



Nov. 28

Volunteers will be collecting donations, money and toys from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outside of Walmart in Murphy.

The Marine Corps League and American Legion Auxiliary will be at Walmart in Murphy on Saturday.

Snowbird Mountain Brewery: Toys for Tots event will be held from 2-9 p.m. Saturday. Stop by with your toys and monetary donations to help the children in our county.



Dec. 4

Volunteers will be collecting donations, money and toys from 10 a.m. to 4 p .m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5, outside of Walmart in Murphy.

ReMax Mountain Properties will be at Walmart in Murphy on Friday, Dec. 4.

Volunteers will be collecting donations, money and toys from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, outside of Tractor Supply on U.S. 64 West in Murphy.



Dec. 5

Warriors Veteran Outreach will collect donations at Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Murphy High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be collecting donations, money and toys from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, outside of Lowe’s in Murphy

Disabled American Veterans and the Marine Corps League invite everyone to stop by the L&N Depot in Murphy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, for a $5 hot dog plate, while supplies last. Proceeds will go to support the children of Cherokee County. Toys and other donations will be gratefully accepted.



Dec. 14

A raffle is being held at Wayne’s Feed Store in Murphy to benefit Toys for Tots and Warriors Veteran Outreach. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 14.



Dec. 18-19

Toy distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Old Emerson Building across from Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Peachtree. Masks are required.

Donation boxes and jars

The boxes placed in businesses will be picked up on or before Saturday, Dec. 12, and the jars will be collected on or before Monday, Dec. 21.



To volunteer or for details on any Toys for Tots event, call Barbara Hudson, assistant local coordinator, at 561-312-7807, email her at barbarahudson727@gmail.com; visit Toys for Tots, Cherokee County, NC on Facebook or see murphy-nc.toysfortots.org.