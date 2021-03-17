Spotlight of Events

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the arts and entertainment calendar is 3 p.m. Friday.



March 19

Mountain Area Storytellers will host via Zoom its next Open Mic Night in Hayesville from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to everyone. Email Kanute Rarey at kanutetells@gmail.com for the link. For complete details on storytellers’ events, contact Rarey at 502-525-7272, kanutetells@gmail.com or www.kanuterarey.com; Gayle Cox, 239-250-3960 or gayle_cox@hotmail.com; Melanie Knauff, 706-864-3594 or melknauff@gmail.com.



April 16

The Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support GMSF 2021 to be held virtually Friday and Saturday, April 16-17. The festival is a celebration of the art of storytelling shared by a breadth of voices. Other storytelling sessions, all of the workshops, and the Q&A session will be presented “live” online. Registration is $10 per household for the full festival. Tickets are free for teachers and students. To sign up for a ticket, visit https://host.regform.com/2021-georgia-mountain.../. Visit https://www.gamountainstoryfest.org/ or contact info@gamountainstoryfest.org for information. For details on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.



April 24

The Andrews Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor applications for its annual Spring Fling, which is being planned for Saturday, April 24, on Main Street downtown. For details, contact chamber Director Jan Olson at director@AndrewsChamber.com or leave a message at 828-321-1600.



June 19

The seventh annual Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina Home & Garden Show has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, in the Towns County (Ga.)Recreation & Conference Center off Georgia 515. There is free admission and parking. The show, which is co-sponsored by the Cherokee Scout, was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show includes the latest in home improvement products and services. For details or booth rentals, call Expo Management in Andrews at 321-2111.

The Taste of Scotland Society Inc., organizers for the annual Father’s Day weekend Celtic Festival in Franklin, has postponed the event this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, event organizers will have a “ceilidh” on Saturday, June 19, to celebrate its Scottish heritage. A ceilidh is a social event at which there is Scottish or Irish music, singing, traditional dancing and storytelling. The featured band will be the “Jacobites By Name,” a band of musicians from North Carolina and Tennessee. For complete details, follow them on Facebook at “Taste of Scotland Festival” (look for the red/yellow Scottish emblem) and on Instagram@tasteofscotlandfestival.