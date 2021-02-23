Spotlight of Events

Body

The Andrews Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor applications for its annual Spring Fling, which is being planned for Saturday, April 24, on Main Street downtown. For details, contact chamber Director Jan Olson at director@AndrewsChamber.com or leave a message at 828-321-1600.



March 4

The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson will be presented March 4-7 and March 11-14, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, 301 Church St. in Hayesville. Thursday, Friday, Saturday performances will begin at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and, due to limited seating of 10 per performance, may only be purchased by calling 389-2787 or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the box office. All Covid guidelines will be followed. Visit thepeacocknc.org to find its season offerings.



June 19

The seventh annual Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina Home & Garden Show has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, in the Towns County (Ga.)Recreation & Conference Center off Georgia 515. There is free admission and parking. The show, which is co-sponsored by the Cherokee Scout, was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show includes the latest in home improvement products and services. For details or booth rentals, call Expo Management in Andrews at 321-2111.