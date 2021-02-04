Spotlight of Events

Body

The Art Center in Blue Ridge, Ga., is offering a variety of classes beginning this month. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Classes have limited seating available. For details and to register, call the Art Center at 706-632-2144 or visit the website https://www.blueridgearts.net.



Feb. 5

Brasstown Valley Resort and Spa at 6321 U.S. 76 in Young Harris, Ga., will host the annual “Sweetheart Fine Arts and Crafts Show” from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. The show will feature Edward the Caricature artist and jewelry, wood crafts, soaps, photography, metal art, fiber art to include handmade basketry, handmade shawls, block and bottle art, handmade cedar chests, leather work, functional furniture, quilts and throws, candles, pastries and other food, blacksmith art and gourds and many more. Parking and admission are free. For details, call 706-897-6179.



Feb. 12

Writers Night Out, hosted by Karen Holmes via ZOOM, begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. The featured presenter will be poet and writer Lisa Ezzard. All are welcome. Those wishing to attend Writers Night Out may email Glenda Beall at glendabeall@msn.com to receive the Zoom link.



March 4

The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson will be presented March 4-7 and March 11-14, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, 301 Church St. in Hayesville. Thursday, Friday, Saturday performances will begin at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and, due to limited seating of 10 per performance, may only be purchased by calling 389-2787 or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the box office. All Covid guidelines will be followed. Visit thepeacocknc.org to find its season offerings.



June 19

The seventh annual Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina Home & Garden Show has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, in the Towns County (Ga.)Recreation & Conference Center off Georgia 515. There is free admission and parking. The show, which is co-sponsored by the Cherokee Scout, was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show includes the latest in home improvement products and services. For details or booth rentals, call Expo Management in Andrews at 321-2111.