Spotlight of Events

Deadline for submission of items for the arts and entertainment calendar is 3 p.m. Friday.



John C. Campbell Folk School, partnering with Lessonface, an innovative online learning organization founded by Claire Cunningham, a previous work/study student, to offer students 30 diverse online classes between February and April, including a variety of subjects such as music, cooking, painting, nature studies, writing, paper arts, knitting, spinning and quilting. An instructor leads each session, offering demonstrations and conducting group follow-up sessions. Students are also encouraged to delve into the finer points of their class subject. View class offerings and register on Lessonface at https://www.lessonface.com/folkschool.



Jan. 28

The N.C. Symphony is partnering with Macon County and Nantahala Regional libraries to host a free virtual program for preschool and elementary-age children, starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The program will feature bassist Erik Dyke on Zoom exploring the instruments of the orchestra and reading the book Meet the Orchestra by Ann Hayes. Everyone is welcome, including homeschool groups, classrooms or anyone with young children. Teachers and families may register to “attend” at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0udeGhrTwuGtTiglsU5bjy2AADZeXxnt78.