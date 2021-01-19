Spotlight of Events

Body

Jan. 25

The Institute for Continuing Learning at Young Harris (Ga.) College will offer a diverse array of courses for the winter term starting Monday, Jan. 25. For details and to register, visit iclyhc.org; email icl@yhc.edu or find them on Facebook at “ICL at YHC.”



Jan. 29

Virtual Music Discovery with the North Carolina Symphony will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 29. The-30 minute program via Zoom is exclusively for pre-K and elementary-age children and families in Western North Carolina, including Cherokee, Clay, Graham and Macon counties. Participants are invited to partcipate using toy instruments, such as maracas, bells or tambourines. To register go to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0udeGhrTwuGtTiglsU5bjy2AADZeXxnt78.