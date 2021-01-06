Spotlight of Events

Body

Jan. 8

N.C. Writers’ Network-West is not holding face-to-face meetings during this time of Covid-19, but is gathering once a month on Zoom. Writers’ Night Out at 7 p.m. Friday will be hosted by Glenda Beall. Special guest will be Karen Luke Jackson. Those wishing to join Writers’ Night Out may email glendabeall@msn.com to receive the Zoom link.



Jan. 9

Auditions for the first play of the 2021 season, The Book of Will, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, 301 Church St., will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 and Jan. 16; and 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, at the Peacock. Needed are seven men, ages 20-65-plus, and three women, ages 25-55. All actors will play multiple roles except for two men. Rehearsals will begin from 7-9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. Call the office at 389-2787 for details.



Jan. 15

Open Mic Night – Stories on the Square – Hayesville will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. The theme will be “New Beginnings.” To receive a Zoom invitation, email Kanute Rarey at kanutetells@gmail.com.



Jan. 25

The Institute for Continuing Learning at Young Harris (Ga.) College will offer a diverse array of courses for the winter term starting Monday, Jan. 25. For details and to register, visit iclyhc.org; email icl@yhc.edu or find them on Facebook at “ICL at YHC.”