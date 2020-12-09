Spotlight of Events

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the arts and entertainment calendar is 3 p.m. Friday.



Dec. 18

Mountain Area Storytellers will host via Zoom its next Open Mic Night in Hayesville from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. The event is free and open to everyone. Email Kanute Rarey at kanutetells@gmail.com for the link. For complete details on the storytellers’ events, contact Rarey at 502-525-7272, kanutetells@gmail.com or www.kanuterarey.com; Gayle Cox, 239-250-3960 or gayle_cox@hotmail.com; Melanie Knauff, 706-864-3594 or melknauff@gmail.com.