Spotlight of Events

Deadline for submission of items for the arts and entertainment calendar is 3 p.m.



Nov. 27

The annual Brasstown Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Brasstown Valley Resort and Spa in Young Harris, Ga. Wearing face masks will be encouraged, and each vendor will have hand sanitizer on their table. This show also features free parking and admission. For details about this show, call 706-897-6179.



Nov. 28

The “Magic on Main Electric Christmas Parade” in Andrews, presented by Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital and sponsored by the Andrews Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Andrews, will kick-off at 3 p.m. downtown, and the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The parade will be broadcast by Tim Radford and WKRK Radio on Facebook live for those who cannot attend the event in person. Learn more about the parade at www.visitandrewsnc.com/magic-on-main/.