Spotlight of Events

Officials at John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown are revising its 2021 program schedule. Instead of resuming regularly scheduled classes on Jan. 3, the folk school classes begin on May 2. They will continue to follow safety guidelines. The folk school’s registration staff will contact students enrolled in January through April classes to discuss refund and rescheduling options. To contact the folk school’s registration department, call 1-800-365-5724, Ext. 1. Instructors who have questions about their classes may call the programs department, Ext. 2. View the May-June 2021 classes on the folk school website at folkschool.org.

Blue Ridge (Ga.) Community Theater has cautiously planned the remainder of its 2020 season and is re-opening to serve its patrons. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. For a complete list of the upcoming productions and details about guidelines, visit blueridgecommunitytheater.com or email info@blueridgecomunitytheater.



Nov. 20

Mountain Area Storytellers will host via Zoom its next Open Mic Night in Hayesville from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to everyone. Email Kanute Rarey at kanutetells@gmail.com for the link. For complete details on the storytellers’ events, contact Rarey at 502-525-7272, kanutetells@gmail.com or www.kanuterarey.com; Gayle Cox, 239-250-3960 or gayle_cox@hotmail.com; Melanie Knauff, 706-864-3594 or melknauff@gmail.com.