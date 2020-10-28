Spotlight of Events

Body

Oct. 29

Young Harris (Ga.) College at 1 College St. will host a modified version of the college’s annual Fall Fest from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Families will drive slowly through a designated route on campus, while YHC faculty, staff and students give candy to those in each vehicle. All occupants of each vehicle must wear cloth face coverings to participate. Those trick-or-treating must have a bag to hang out of the vehicle window for collecting candy. Costumes are encouraged and vehicles decorated with a Halloween theme are welcome. The event is free and open to the public.



Oct. 30

The final play of the season at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, written by Joe Landry, will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and Sundays matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $9 for students. Seating is limited to 25 each performance, so tickets may only be purchased by calling or visiting the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 389-2787 through Friday.This production will also be streamed and details will be posted at a later date. All Covid guidelines will be followed.