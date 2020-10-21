Spotlight of Events

Body

Oct. 23

The final play of the season at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, written by Joe Landry, will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-25, and Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and Sundays matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $9 for students. Seating is limited to 25 each performance, so tickets may only be purchased by calling or visiting the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 389-2787 Monday through Friday.This production will also be streamed and details will be posted at a later date. All Covid guidelines will be followed.