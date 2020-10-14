Spotlight of Events

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the arts and entertainment calendar is 3 p.m. Friday.



Oct. 10

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday with a set-up/move-in date of Friday. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667 in Andrews, or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.



Oct. 16

Mountain Area Storytellers will host via Zoom its next Open Mic Night in Hayesville from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to everyone. Email Kanute Rarey at kanutetells@gmail.com for the link. For complete details on the storytellers’ events, contact Rareya at 502-525-7272, kanutetells@gmail.com or www.kanuterarey.com; Gayle Cox, 239-250-3960 or gayle_cox@hotmail.com; Melanie Knauff, 706-864-3594 or melknauff@gmail.com.



Oct. 23

The final play of the season at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, written by Joe Landry, will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-25, and Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and Sundays matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $9 for students. Seating is limited to 25 each performance, so tickets may only be purchased by calling or visiting the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 389-2787 Monday through Friday.This production will also be streamed and details will be posted at a later date. All Covid guidelines will be followed.