Spotlight of Events

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the arts and entertainment calendar is 3 p.m. Friday.



Sept. 30

A silent auction is in progress at the Murphy Art Center or The MAC in downtown. Bidding starts today for the hundreds of items up for bid. Winners will be awarded at 7:30 p.m. on Art Walk night, Friday, Oct. 2. For details about Valley River Arts Guild in Murphy, call 828-360-3038 or visit www.valleyriverarts.com.



Oct. 10

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, Oct. 9. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667 in Andrews, or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.



Oct. 23

The final play of the season at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, written by Joe Landry, will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-25, and Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and Sundays matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $9 for students. Seating is limited to 25 each performance, so tickets may only be purchased by calling or visiting the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 389-2787 Monday through Friday.This production will also be streamed and details will be posted at a later date. All Covid guidelines will be followed.