Spotlight of Events

The Art Center in Blue Ridge, Ga., is offering a variety of classes. The Art Center adheres to Covid-19 safety regulations and guidelines. For details and to register, call the Art Center at 706-632-2144 or visit the website https://www.blueridgearts.net.



Sept. 18

Mountain Area Storytellers will host via Zoom its September Open Mic Night in Hayesville from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to everyone. Email Kanute Rarey at kanutetells@gmail.com for the link. For complete details on the storytellers’ events, contact Rareya at 502-525-7272, kanutetells@gmail.com or www.kanuterarey.com; Gayle Cox, 239-250-3960 or gayle_cox@hotmail.com; Melanie Knauff, 706-864-3594 or melknauff@gmail.com.



Oct. 10

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, Oct. 9. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667 in Andrews, or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.