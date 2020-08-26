Spotlight of Events

Body

Valley River Arts Guild is offering classes each month in the arts, crafts, music and more at The Murphy Art Center, 33 Valley River Ave., in downtown Murphy. Class schedules vary and are limited. Guidelines for pandemic situation will be followed. Sign up at The MAC in downtown or call 828-360-3038; email classesAtTheMAC@gmail.com; or visit ValleyRiverArts.com for details.

The Art Center in Blue Ridge, Ga., is offering a variety of classes. They will be taking all necessary precautions to make the class safe. Masks are required. Limited seating is available. For details and to register, call the Art Center at 706-632-2144 or visit the website https://www.blueridgearts.net.

The Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival in Blairsville, Ga., was cancelled in April due to COVID-19. This fall, festival organizers will present a series of free Storytelling Saturdays online, featuring seven storytellers. To find out more about these events, contact info@gamountainstoryfest.org, visit gamountainstoryfest.org, or find the festival on Facebook.



Aug. 27

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy, everyone is invited to attend a community worship and prayer for this nation and a movement of God for revival during midday. Live music will be provided. For details, call the ministry at 837-8777.



Oct. 10

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, Aug. 9. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667 in Andrews, or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.