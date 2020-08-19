Spotlight of Events

Body

Valley River Arts Guild is offering classes each month in the arts, crafts, music and more at The Murphy Art Center, 33 Valley River Ave., in downtown Murphy. Class schedules vary and are limited. Guidelines for pandemic situation will be followed. Sign up at The MAC in downtown or call 828-360-3038; email classesAtTheMAC@gmail.com; or visit ValleyRiverArts.com for details.

The Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks is the first streamed production due to Covid-19 restrictions at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville. Cameron LeJeune and Isaac Nicholson share the role of El Gallo. The Fantasticks will continue to run three times daily – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – through Sunday. Purchase tickets via SHOWTIX4U on the Peacock’s website, thepeacocknc.org, and follow the prompts. Viewers may choose their date, time and which El Gallo character they want to see. They will receive an access code and instructions via email. On their selected date/time, type in the access code and view the show. Call the Peacock office at 389-2787 with questions.



Aug. 20

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy, everyone is invited to attend a community worship and prayer for this nation and a movement of God for revival during midday. Live music will be provided. For details, call the ministry at 837-8777.



Aug. 21

A Zoom open mic night, Stories on the Square, will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, sponsored by Mountain Area Storytellers. For details, call Kanute Rarey at 502-525-7272 or email knutetells@gmail.com.



Oct. 10

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, Aug. 9. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667 in Andrews, or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.