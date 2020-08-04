Spotlight of Events

Body

Valley River Arts Guild is offering classes each month in the arts, crafts, music and more at The Murphy Art Center, 33 Valley River Ave., in downtown Murphy. Class schedules vary and are limited. Guidelines for pandemic situation will be followed. Sign up at The MAC in downtown or call 828-360-3038; email classesAtTheMAC@gmail.com; or visit ValleyRiverArts.com for details.

The Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association, 420 W. Main St. in Blue Ridge, Ga., is now safely open for workshops and classes. For a complete list of classes and more details, call the Art Center at 706-632-2144. Anyway interested in teaching a course at The Art Center or have questions about classes, email education and artist development coordinator Ginger Yaxley at BlueRidgeArts.programming@gmail.com.



Aug. 14

The upcoming musical The Fantasticks is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-16 and Aug. 21-23, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, 301 Church St. in Hayesville. For details, call the Peacock at 837-2787 or see online at thepeacocknc.org.



Oct. 10

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, Aug. 9. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667 in Andrews, or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.