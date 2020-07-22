Spotlight of Events

Body

Aug. 14

The upcoming musical The Fantasticks is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-16 and Aug. 21-23, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, 301 Church St. in Hayesville. For details, call the Peacock at 837-2787 or see online at thepeacocknc.org.



Oct. 10

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, Aug. 9. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667 in Andrews, or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.