Spotlight of Events

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the arts and entertainment calendar is 3 p.m. Friday.



For a complete listing of upcoming area events sponsored by the Mountain Area Storytellers, email storyteller Kanute Rarey at 502-525-7272, email kanutetells@gmail.com or see the webpage kanuterarey.com.



July 16

“The Grace Course,” a free six-week study into gaining truth and understanding about the things that prevent us from experiencing God’s grace in our daily lives, from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning July 9 at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. Stop by the ministry or call 837-8777 for details.



July 17

Host Kanute Rarey and Mountain Area Storytellers invites everyone to a scheduled free Zoom “Open Mic Night – Stories on the Square – Hayesville” from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. Featured storytellers, writers, poets and singer songwriters include Alex Peers, Bob Grove, Lee Lyons, Joel Ying, Pat List, Sandy Benson, Amanda Lawrence, Leslie Shelley, Nancy Reader and Rarey. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86378279870 to join the meeting. Donations are welcome.



Aug. 14

The upcoming musical The Fantasticks is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-16 and Aug. 21-23, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, 301 Church St. in Hayesville. For details, call the Peacock at 837-2787 or see online at thepeacocknc.org.

The 70th annual Georgia Mountain Fair will be held Friday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee, Ga. For tickets and a complete list of scheduled activities and updates, visit GeorgiaMountainFairgrounds.com.



Oct. 10

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, Aug. 9. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667 in Andrews, or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.