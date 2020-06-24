Spotlight of Events

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the arts and entertainment calendar is 3 p.m. Friday.



Classes have resumed at the Murphy Art Center, 33 Valley River Ave., in downtown Murphy. There will be classes in the arts, crafts, music and more for all ages. Due to the pandemic, class sizes are limited and recommended safety precautions will be observed. For details, visit the webpage VallyRiverArts.com or email classesattheMAC@gmail.com.

Mountain Heritage Day, the annual community and campus celebration of Southern Appalachian culture presented by Western Carolina University in Cullowhee since 1974, will not happen this year, according to university organizers. For details, email mhd@wcu.edu or visit the webpage wcu.edu.



June 26

The “Nifty Fifty Fine Art Sale” begins with an opening reception from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Murphy Art Center (The MAC), 33 Valley River Ave. in downtown Murphy. The event continues until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. For details, visit valleyriverarts.com or contact Tracy Land at tracylanddvm@gmail.com, or visit the MAC in downtown Murphy.



Aug. 14

The upcoming musical The Fantasticks is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-16 and Aug. 21-23, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, 301 Church St. in Hayesville. For details, call the Peacock at 837-2787 or see online at thepeacocknc.org.



Aug. 15

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15-16, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, Aug. 14. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667 in Andrews, or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.