Spotlight of Events

June 20

Audition dates for the upcoming musical The Fantasticks will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20 and June 27, and 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 22-23, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville. Rehearsals begin Monday, June 29, and will be held from 7-10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Performance dates are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-16, and Aug. 21-23. Scripts will be available one week before the first audition. Call 389-2787 for details or to arrange pickup with a $5 refundable deposit.



June 26

The “Nifty Fifty Fine Art Sale” begins with an opening reception from 3-6 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Murphy Art Center (The MAC), 33 Valley River Ave. in downtown Murphy. The event continues until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. For details, visit valleyriverarts.com or contact Tracy Land at tracylanddvm@gmail.com, or visit the MAC in downtown Murphy.



Aug. 15

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15-16, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, Aug. 14. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667 in Andrews, or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.