Spotlight of Events

Following N.C. Governor’s guidelines, the Murphy Art Center is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 33 Valley River Ave. in downtown Murphy. The MAC offers handmade Fine Arts and Crafts produced by local and regional artists. Face masks are recommended. For details, visit valleyriverarts.com.



Aug. 15

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15-16, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, Aug. 14. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667 in Andrews, or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.



June 2

Due to COVID-19, officials of Blue Ridge Mountain Arts Association have decided to hold off opening the Art Center at 420 West Main St. in Blue Ridge, Ga., to the general public until Tuesday, June 2, when they will be adhering to new business practices until further notice. For a complete list of rescheduled events, visit the webpage BlueRidgeArts.net; call 706-632-2144 or email BlueRidgeArts@gmail.com.