Spotlight of Events

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the arts and entertainment calendar is 3 p.m. Friday.



The Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association at 420 W. Main St in Blue Ridge, Ga., has cancelled many events due to the current Coronavirus pandemic. Updated details and links may be found at its webpage at blueridgearts.net or on Facebook at facebook.com.BRMAArts.



May 1

Mountain Community Chorus’ 2020 spring concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the Glenn-McGinnis Performing Arts Center on the campus of Young Harris (Ga.) College. Email director Laura Stooksbury at lhstooksbury@gmail.com for details.



May 30

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, May 29. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667, Andrews or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.