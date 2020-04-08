Spotlight of Events

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the arts and entertainment calendar is 3 p.m. Friday.



The Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association at 420 W. Main St in Blue Ridge, Ga., has cancelled many events due to the current Coronavirus pandemic. Updated details and links may be found at its webpage at blueridgearts.net or on Facebook at facebook.com.BRMAArts.



April 14

The Peacock Performing Arts Center box office in Hayesville will be closed to the public until Tuesday, April 14, to comply with the executive order issued by the governor of North Carolina and concern for public safety. They will keep the audience and general public updated about futures changes as they occur. For current details, call the box office at 389-2787, Ext. 1, or visit the website at thepeacocknc.org.



April 23

The Community Youth Players’ presentation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr. has been rescheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23-26, at Valleytown Cultural Arts Center, 125 Chestnut St. in downtown Andrews. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For details, call 828-361-2781 or email info@vcahs.com.



May 30

Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina’s sixth annual “Home & Garden Show” has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31, with a set-up/move-in date of Friday, May 29. This year’s event will be held at the Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris/Hiawassee, Ga. Admission and parking are free. For details or booth reservations, call 855-321-2110 or 321-2111 or contact Expo Management Inc., 983 Main St., Suite 204, P.O. Box 667, Andrews or visit the webpage at expomanagementinc.com.