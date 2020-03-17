Spotlight of Events

Body

In order to comply with the executive order issued by the governor of North Carolina, the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville will be rescheduling the following events – The Vintage Vixens set for March 28 and Legacy Motown Revue on April 4. They will keep their audience and the general public updated regarding futures changes as they occur. For updated information, call the box office at 389-2787, Ext. 1, or visit the website at thepeacocknc.org.



March 21

A third series of acting classes is being offered at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville. The five-week class meets from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, March 21 through April 18, in the upstairs rehearsal hall. The class is open to anyone 18 and older, with or without previous acting experience and is being taught by David Weber, adjunct instructor at Young Harris (Ga.) College. Tuition is $15 per student per class. Call the office at 389-2787 to register.

Auditions for the summer farce, The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens, written by Jones-Hope-Wooten, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, March 21 and March 28; and 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 23-24, at the Peacock in Hayesville. Rehearsals begin Monday, April 6, and will meet from 7-10 p.m. Monday through Friday for seven weeks. Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 22-24 and May 29-31. Scripts are available now at the Peacock office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For details, call 389-2787.



April 23

The Community Youth Players’ presentation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr. has been rescheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23-26, at the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center, 125 Chestnut St. in downtown Andrews. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For details, call 828-361-2781 or email info@vcahs.com.