Spotlight of Events

March 6

The comedy Out of Order will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 6-8 and March 13-15, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center, 301 Church St. in Hayesville. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Seating is reserved and tickets – $22 for adults and $9 for students with group discounts – are available now. For tickets, call the office at 389-2787 or visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays; visit the website at thepeacocknc.org; or stop by Tiger’s Mercantile on the square in Hayesville.



March 15

The Brasstown Concert Association presents the Young Artists Concert featuring singer Breanna Cauble, pianist Emma Pullium and trumpeter Jonathan Wheaton at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in Keith House at John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown. Admission is free. No reservations as seating is by general admission. For details, call 389-4210 or 837-3839, or see the association page on Facebook.



March 21

John C. Campbell Folk School’s 2020 Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the folk school in Brasstown. Admission is $35 and includes a handmade bowl of choice and meal of homemade soup, salad, bread and beverage. Tickets are available at the Folk School Craft Shop, Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce and United Community Bank of Hayesville. Empty Bowls benefits the Cherokee County Sharing Center and Clay County Food Pantry. For a complete list of events, visit the webpage folkschool.org.

A third series of acting classes is being offered at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville. The five-week class meets from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, March 21 through April 18, in the upstairs rehearsal hall. The class is open to anyone 18 and older, with or without previous acting experience and is being taught by David Weber, adjunct instructor at Young Harris (Ga.) College. The course focus will be on contemporary drama and tuition is $15 per student per class. Call the office at 389-2787 to register.



March 27

The Community Youth Players will present Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr. at 7 p.m. March 27-28, and April 3-4; and 3 p.m. March 29 and April 5, at the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center, 125 Chestnut St. in downtown Andrews. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For details, call 828-361-2781 or email info@vcahs.com.



March 28

The all-female Vintage Vixens band will be rockin’ the retro sound at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at thepeacocknc.org; at the box office 301 Church St. in Hayesville; by calling the box office at 389-2787; or at Tiger’s Department Store on the square in Hayesville. Cost is $29 for adults and $25 for students.



March 31

Meet authors Mary Ricketson and Mary Jo Dyre for selected readings, book signing and a reception at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Murphy Art Center (the MAC), 33 Valley River Ave. in downtown Murphy. The event is being sponsored by the Cherokee County Arts Council and Jackie Ward Foundation, supporters of the arts in far western North Carolina.



April 3

The Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival will take place Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, at the Union County Schools Fine Arts Center in Blairsville, Ga. Tickets are free for students and teachers bringing classes, discounted for seniors and military personnel, and low cost for others. For details, go to http://2020gmsf.eventbrite.com. For details about the festival, contact Amanda Lawrence or Ruth Looper at info@gamountainstoryfest.org, visit gamountainstoryfest.org, or find the festival on Facebook.



May 1

Mountain Community Chorus’ 2020 spring concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the Glenn-McGinnis Performing Arts Center on the campus of Young Harris (Ga.) College.