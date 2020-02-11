Spotlight of Events

Body

Feb. 14

Young Harris (Ga.) College officials invite the community to attend fine arts events beginning Friday on the campus at 1 College St. For complete list of events, call the YHC Fine Arts at 706-379-5182.



Feb. 21

The O. Wayne Rollins Planetarium at Young Harris (Ga.) College will host “Explore” at 8 p.m. on the following Fridays: Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. The planetarium is housed in the Maxwell Center for Mathematics and Sciences on campus at 1 College St. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for YHC students, faculty and staff. For details, call the planetarium at 706-379-5195 or see the webpage yhc.edu.



Feb. 22

Auditions for “Ms. Robbie’s Summer Performing Arts Camp and Play” will be held for children ages 5-16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Historical Society, 900 N. Main St. in Hiawassee, Ga. Camp dates are Monday, June 8, through Sunday, June 21, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville. For details, call “Ms. Robbie” Dernehl for an audition time at 706-897-1041.



May 1

Mountain Community Chorus’ 2020 spring concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the Glenn-McGinnis Performing Arts Center on the campus of Young Harris (Ga.) College.