Spotlight of Events

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the arts and entertainment calendar is 3 p.m. Friday.



Feb. 7

ACT2 Players will present Rex’s Exes, a “southern-fried mid-life crisis” comedy, for its annual dessert fundraiser. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Valleytown Cultural Arts Center, 125 Chestnut St., Andrews. Tickets are $15 and include nonalcoholic beverages and desserts. Call 828-361-2781 or email info@vcahs.com for reservations.

The annual Sweetheart Arts and Crafts show will be held from 1-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Brasstown Valley Resort and Spa in Young Harris, Ga. This show offers free admission and parking. For details, call 706-897-6179.



Feb. 8

Mac Arnold and a Plate Full O’ Blues will be at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Tickets – $29 for adults and $25 for students – are available online at thepeacocknc.org; at the theater from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301 Church St.; or by calling the box office at 389-2787. Tickets may also are available at Tiger’s Department Store on the square in downtown.



Feb. 9

The Brasstown Concert Association will present singer songwriter Elise Witt with Mezannine – fiddler Mick Kinney and saxophonist Don Erdman – at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in Keith House at John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown. No reservations are required as seating is by general admission. Tickets – adults $18, students $10 – will be available at the door. For details, call 389-4210 or 837-3839, or visit them on Facebook.



Feb. 21

The O. Wayne Rollins Planetarium at Young Harris (Ga.) College will host “Explore” at 8 p.m. on the following Fridays: Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. The planetarium is housed in the Maxwell Center for Mathematics and Sciences on campus at 1 College St. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for YHC students, faculty and staff. For details, call the planetarium at 706-379-5195 or see the webpage yhc.edu.



Feb. 22

Auditions for “Ms. Robbie’s Summer Performing Arts Camp and Play” will be held for children ages 5-16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Historical Society, 900 N. Main St. in Hiawassee, Ga. Camp dates are Monday, June 8, through Sunday, June 21, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville. For details, call “Ms. Robbie” Dernehl for an audition time at 706-897-1041.



May 1

Mountain Community Chorus’ 2020 spring concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the Glenn-McGinnis Performing Arts Center on the campus of Young Harris (Ga.) College.