Day Planner

The Rotary Club of Murphy is collecting new shoes to distribute in the community. The partnership with Cherokee County Schools, Senior Services, Department of Social Services and Hurlburt-Johnson Friendship House homeless shelter aims to identify people in the community who need a new pair of shoes for Easter and spring. Due to COVID-19, the club is only asking for new shoe donations at this time. A collection box has been set up at the Cherokee Scout, 89 Sycamore St. downtown. A free shoe shopping day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27, at the “Rotary Store” in West End Plaza, 126 Main St. in Andrews.

Open enrollment is in progress and will end Saturday, May 15, to register for health insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act. Certified Application Counselor Linda Curtis Palmieri, who is employed through Mountain Projects, is available to help residents in Cherokee and Clay counties. Call 828-400-3149 for a free appointment. Leave a voice message or text her your name and number.

A local ministry thanks the public for donating hundreds of blankets for residents of the Hurlburt-Johnson Friendship House during this cold, wet winter. The homeless shelter is now in need of products like paper towels, tissues and toilet paper. Any brand is welcome. Please drop off donations in the office of the Cherokee Scout, 89 Sycamore St. downtown.

The Town of Andrews and Andrews Chamber of Commerce invite everyone to participate in the fifth annual Beautification Project, which places 52 flower baskets on 26 stands throughout downtown. Sponsoring a basket costs $195 this season, and a recognition plaque in your honor will be mounted on the pole. Send checks to Bill Anderson, P.O. Box 667, Andrews, NC 28901; or call 321-2111, Ext. 20, for details.

Broken Shells Ministry at 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy is a place of peace for folks desiring to slow down, enjoy a cup of tea/coffee, listen to praise music and encounter the Peace of God. There is a baby grand piano in the main room. Anyone who can play the piano is welcome to play. There is no charge. For details, call 837-8777.



March 20

Cherokee County Rider’s 4-H Club will sponsor a horse health expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain Folk Center/Cherokee County Fairgrounds off U.S. 64 West of Murphy in the Ranger community. A Coggins test as well as many other vaccines and services, will be available by veterinarian Dr. Beverly Hargus. For details, call the Cherokee County office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension office at 837-2210, Ext. 4.

Marble Springs Lodge No. 439 will have a Fish Fry fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at 12 Bluff Road in Marble. Rain date will be Saturday, March 27. The cost will be $8.50 per plate. The menu will consist of deep fried trout, coleslaw, baked beans, potatoes, hush puppies, dessert (brownies or cookies) and a drink. Plates will be carry-out only as no eating on the premises will be allowed during the Covid 19 crisis. Proceeds will be divided equally among the Cherokee County Special Olympics, WhiteStone retirement community and The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford. Limited delivery will be available. E-mail name, physical address, number of plates needed and contact phone number to marblesprings439@gmail.com. A confirmation email will be sent if delivery is available.



March 27

Peachtree Fire and Rescue will have a community meeting starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the fire station to discuss a fire tax increase for the Peachtree community.



April 6

Mountain Beekeepers Association invites all beginner and experienced beekeepers to learn, share and ask questions at from 6-8 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at the North Georgia Tech College in Blairsville, Ga., across from Meek’s Park on Georgia Highway 515. Call Glen Henderson at 706-745-1795 for details. The next meeting is Tuesday, April 6.



April 9

The “Spring Drive Thru Job Fair,” hosted by NCWorks, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, in the NCWorks NCWorks Career Center – Tri-County parking lot at 800 U.S. 64 W., Murphy. There are 12 major employers from the Western North Carolina/North Georgia area who are scheduled to attend. Jobseekers should bring copies of their resume and meet with employers from their own vehicle. For details, go by the NCWorks Career Center – Tri-County, or call the office at 837-7407.



April 22

The North Carolina Writers’ Network will hold its Spring Conference 2021 entirely online Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 22-24. Registration for the conference is now open. In lieu of set fees this year, those who register will pay what they can even though a suggested fee will be included at registration. Amounts above the suggested fee will be considered tax-deductible donations. For details and to register, visit www.ncwriters.org.



May 1

A “Walk it Out for ALS” benefit – 5K run and Walk – for Carol Gunter will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at The Compound in Andrews. Pre-registration is underway now. Cost is $25 with a T-shirt and $30 on the day of the race. The Kids Fun Run will start at 8 a.m. with a $10 registration fee on race day. Also the virtual 5K Run and Walk will be held Sunday through Friday, April 25-30. For details, call 828-361-6069.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 15-8 presents “2021 Freedom Fest Poker Run,” on Saturday, May. Proceeds will go to help all veterans. Rain date will be Saturday, May 8. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at Cherokee Cycles in Andrews. All wheels are welcome. Cost is $20. Donations are welcome. Bike blessings are available on request. First bikes out will start at 10:30 a.m. and the last bikes will be in at 4 p.m. at Highway 64 Gym in Copperhill, Tenn. Music will be provided by Andrew Chastain. Food and drinks will be available. The cash prize for winning hands will be presented at 5 p.m. as well as the 50/50 raffle winner. The auction will also begin at 5 p.m. For details or to RSVP, email cvmanc15.8@gmail.com or visit www.cvmanc15-8.vet.