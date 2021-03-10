Day Planner

Body

Open enrollment is in progress and will end Saturday, May 15, to register for health insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act. Certified Application Counselor Linda Curtis Palmieri, who is employed through Mountain Projects, is available to help residents in Cherokee and Clay counties. Call 828-400-3149 for a free appointment. Leave a voice message or text her your name and number.

A local ministry is collecting gently used blankets and comforters for residents of the Hurlburt-Johnson Friendship House homeless shelter. If you have an item – twin, full, queen or king sizes are welcome – that you would like to donate, a dropoff box has been placed in the office of the Cherokee Scout, 89 Sycamore St. in downtown Murphy. The ministry will clean and sanitize all donations before passing them along, and the people who need them will get to keep them.

The Town of Andrews and Andrews Chamber of Commerce invite everyone to participate in the fifth annual Beautification Project, which places 52 flower baskets on 26 stands throughout downtown. Sponsoring a basket costs $195 this season, and a recognition plaque in your honor will be mounted on the pole. Send checks to Bill Anderson, P.O. Box 667, Andrews, NC 28901; or call 321-2111, Ext. 20, for details.

Broken Shells Ministry at 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy is a place of peace for folks desiring to slow down, enjoy a cup of tea/coffee, listen to praise music and encounter the Peace of God. There is a baby grand piano in the main room. Anyone who can play the piano is welcome to play. There is no charge. For details, call 837-8777.



March 11

Murphy AMVETS (American Veterans) Post 2015 will meet Thursday, March 11, at the Penland Senior Citizen Center, 69 Alpine St. across from the library in Murphy. The covered dish dinner will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 7 p.m. Wives are invited. For details, call Larry Reid at 835-7405.

Cherokee County 4-H’s annual plant and tree sale is in progress and will continue through Thursday. Plants will arrive the first week of April. All proceeds will go to Cherokee County 4-H. To receive a plant sale form, call the Extension Office in Murphy at 837-2210, Ext. 4; visit the website at cherokee.ces.ncsu.edu and print the form; or email Shannon Coleman at shannon_coleman@ncsu.edu.



March 20

Cherokee County Rider’s 4-H Club will sponsor a horse health expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Mountain Folk Center/Cherokee County Fairgrounds off U.S. 64 West of Murphy in the Ranger community. A Coggins test as well as many other vaccines and services, will be available by veterinarian Dr. Beverly Hargus. For details, call the Cherokee County office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension office at 837-2210, Ext. 4.

Marble Springs Lodge No. 439 will have a Fish Fry fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at 12 Bluff Road in Marble. Rain date will be Saturday, March 27. The cost will be $8.50 per plate. The menu will consist of deep fried trout, coleslaw, baked beans, potatoes, hush puppies, dessert (brownies or cookies) and a drink. Plates will be carry-out only as no eating on the premises will be allowed during the Covid 19 crisis. Proceeds will be divided equally among the Cherokee County Special Olympics, WhiteStone retirement community and The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford. Limited delivery will be available. E-mail name, physical address, number of plates needed and contact phone number to marblesprings439@gmail.com. A confirmation email will be sent if delivery is available.



March 27

Peachtree Fire and Rescue will have a community meeting starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the fire station to discuss a fire tax increase for the Peachtree community.



April 6

Mountain Beekeepers Association invites all beginner and experienced beekeepers to learn, share and ask questions at from 6-8 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at the North Georgia Tech College in Blairsville, Ga., across from Meek’s Park on Georgia Highway 515. Call Glen Henderson at 706-745-1795 for details. The next meeting is Tuesday, April 6.