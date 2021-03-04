Day Planner

Body

Cherokee County 4-H’s annual plant and tree sale is in progress and will continue through Thursday, March 11. Plants will arrive the first week of April. All proceeds will go to Cherokee County 4-H. To receive a plant sale form, call the Extension Office in Murphy at 837-2210, Ext. 4; visit the website at cherokee.ces.ncsu.edu and print the form; or email Shannon Coleman at shannon_coleman@ncsu.edu.

Open enrollment is in progress and will end Saturday, May 15, to register for health insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act. Certified Application Counselor Linda Curtis Palmieri, who is employed through Mountain Projects, is available to help residents in Cherokee and Clay counties. Call 828-400-3149 for a free appointment. Leave a voice message or text her your name and number.

A local ministry is collecting gently used blankets and comforters for residents of the Hurlburt-Johnson Friendship House homeless shelter. If you have an item – twin, full, queen or king sizes are welcome – that you would like to donate, a dropoff box has been placed in the office of the Cherokee Scout, 89 Sycamore St. in downtown Murphy. The ministry will clean and sanitize all donations before passing them along, and the people who need them will get to keep them.

The Town of Andrews and Andrews Chamber of Commerce invite everyone to participate in the fifth annual Beautification Project, which places 52 flower baskets on 26 stands throughout downtown. Sponsoring a basket costs $195 this season, and a recognition plaque in your honor will be mounted on the pole. Send checks to Bill Anderson, P.O. Box 667, Andrews, NC 28901; or call 321-2111, Ext. 20, for details.



March 6

The Cherokee County Republican Party will hold its annual convention at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Hackney Warehouse, 11 Railroad St. downtown Murphy, with registration held from 10-10:15 a.m. Attendees must be registered as a Republican in Cherokee County as of Jan. 31. For details, call Bennie Jo McKinnon at 837-3528.

The Cherokee County Democratic Party will hold its annual precinct meeting virtually Saturday via Zoom by computer or phone. All Democrats living in Cherokee County are invited to attend. If you are interested in attending, email CCDPofNC@gmail.com or call 828-557-0410 for details.

Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with storytime at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at East Polk Public Library in Ducktown, Tenn., and 2 p.m. at West Polk Public Library in Benton, Tenn. Storytime will be outside and attendees will get a surprise. For details, email Lori Cox at lcoxpolklib@gmail.com.



March 8

Union County’s North Georgia Technical College will hold enrollment for its adult education classes on Monday, March 8, and March 22. Free GED classes will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and night classes from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Call 706-439-6342 for an appointment or email Victoria.caldwell@northgatech.edu for details.



March 11

Murphy AMVETS (American Veterans) Post 2015 will meet Thursday, March 11, at the Penland Senior Citizen Center, 69 Alpine St. across from the library in Murphy. The covered dish dinner will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 7 p.m. Wives are invited. For details, call Larry Reid at 835-7405.