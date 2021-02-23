Day Planner

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the community calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Items received after that time will be set for the appropriate calendar the following week.



Cherokee County 4-H’s annual plant and tree sale is in progress and will continue through Thursday, March 11. Plants will arrive the first week of April. All proceeds will go to Cherokee County 4-H. To receive a plant sale form, call the Extension Office in Murphy at 837-2210, Ext. 4; visit the website at cherokee.ces.ncsu.edu and print the form; or email Shannon Coleman at shannon_coleman@ncsu.edu.

Open enrollment is in progress and will end Saturday, May 15, to register for health insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act. Certified Application Counselor Linda Curtis Palmieri, who is employed through Mountain Projects, is available to help residents in Cherokee and Clay counties. Call 828-400-3149 for a free appointment. Leave a voice message or text her your name and number.

In honor of Black History Month, One Dozen Who Care Inc., in collaboration with Andrews Public Library and Murphy Public Library, is holding a reading challenge for Cherokee County students in kindergarten through 12th grade during February. This event highlights the Purel Miller Collection of books that explore the culture and contributions of African Americans and is currently housed at Andrews Public Library. Students are asked to read and review age appropriate books in the Miller Collection. For each review, the children will receive $5 with a maximum of $20 awarded per child.

Reviews must be submitted no later than Sunday by email to pmcreadingchallenge@gmail.com. Incentives will be awarded during the week of March 1-5. For details about the Purel Miller Collection or the reading challenge, call Andrews Public Library at 321-5956.

A local ministry is collecting gently used blankets and comforters for residents of the Hurlburt-Johnson Friendship House homeless shelter. If you have an item – twin, full, queen or king sizes are welcome – that you would like to donate, a dropoff box has been placed in the office of the Cherokee Scout, 89 Sycamore St. in downtown Murphy. The ministry will clean and sanitize all donations before passing them along, and the people who need them will get to keep them.

The Town of Andrews and Andrews Chamber of Commerce invite everyone to participate in the fifth annual Beautification Project, which places 52 flower baskets on 26 stands throughout downtown. Sponsoring a basket costs $195 this season, and a recognition plaque in your honor will be mounted on the pole. Send checks to Bill Anderson, P.O. Box 667, Andrews, NC 28901; or call 321-2111, Ext. 20, for details.



Feb. 25

MountainTrue will hold a virtual Watershed Gala at 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Callie Moore, who oversees the Murphy office, will emcee the event, only this time she’ll be coming virtually from her home in Hayesville. Registration is open. For details, visit mountaintrue.org/2021-watershed-gala.

Manna Foods of Asheville with the support of Andrews Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Valleytown Baptist Church, will be providing fresh produce bread and baked goods to the citizens of Cherokee County. Distribution will be from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Andrews Senior Center, corner of Main and Park streets. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Feb. 27

Tri-State Model Railroaders will resume conducting open house at the historic Mineral Bluff Depot, 150 Railroad Avenue, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. In light of ongoing COVID-10 concerns, masks and sanitizer will be available, and social distancing and cleanliness will be stressed. Only four visitors will be allowed in addition to the train operators in the layout area at one time. All will be required to wear masks. Restroom facility and office/work area will not be open to the public.



Feb. 28

One Dozen Who Care Inc. is accepting applications for its $1,500 Prescott Academic Scholarship, which is awarded each year to an academically gifted woman in high school or college who lives in Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon or Swain counties. Applications must be submitted by the extended deadline of Sunday, Feb. 28. Applications are available at local high schools, African-American churches, via onedozenwhocare.org or by emailing brandi.hinnant@gmail.com.



March 3

A new course, “The Day Approaching,” written by a Messianic Jewish teacher, will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, March 3, at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. Call Broken Shells Ministry at 837-8777 for details.



March 6

The Cherokee County Republican Party will hold its annual convention at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, in the Hackney Warehouse, 11 Railroad St. downtown Murphy, with registration held from 10-10:15 a.m. Attendees must be registered as a Republican in Cherokee County as of Jan. 31. For details, call Bennie Jo McKinnon at 837-3528.

The Cherokee County Democratic Party will hold its annual precinct meeting virtually Saturday, March 6, via Zoom by computer or phone. All Democrats living in Cherokee County are invited to attend. If you are interested in attending, email CCDPofNC@gmail.com or call 828-557-0410 for details.



March 8

Union County’s North Georgia Technical College will hold enrollment for its adult education classes on Monday, March 8, and March 22. Free GED classes will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and night classes from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Call 706-439-6342 for an appointment or email Victoria.caldwell@northgatech.edu for details.