Day Planner

Cherokee County 4-H’s annual plant and tree sale is in progress and will continue through Thursday, March 11. Plants will arrive the first week of April. All proceeds will go to Cherokee County 4-H. To receive a plant sale form, call the Extension Office in Murphy at 837-2210, Ext. 4; visit the website at cherokee.ces.ncsu.edu and print the form; or email Shannon Coleman at shannon_coleman@ncsu.edu.

Open enrollment is in progress and will end Saturday, May 15, to register for health insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act. Certified Application Counselor Linda Curtis Palmieri, who is employed through Mountain Projects, is available to help residents in Cherokee and Clay counties. Call 828-400-3149 for a free appointment. Leave a voice message or text her your name and number.

In honor of Black History Month, One Dozen Who Care Inc., in collaboration with Andrews Public Library and Murphy Public Library, is holding a reading challenge for Cherokee County students in kindergarten through 12th grade during February. This event highlights the Purel Miller Collection of books that explore the culture and contributions of African Americans and is currently housed at Andrews Public Library. Students are asked to read and review age appropriate books in the Miller Collection. For each review, the children will receive $5 with a maximum of $20 awarded per child.

Reviews must be submitted no later than Sunday, Feb. 28, by email to pmcreadingchallenge@gmail.com. Incentives will be awarded during the week of March 1-5. For details about the Purel Miller Collection or the reading challenge, call Andrews Public Library at 321-5956.

A local ministry is collecting gently used blankets and comforters for residents of the Hurlburt-Johnson Friendship House homeless shelter. If you have an item – twin, full, queen or king sizes are welcome – that you would like to donate, a dropoff box has been placed in the office of the Cherokee Scout, 89 Sycamore St. in downtown Murphy. The ministry will clean and sanitize all donations before passing them along, and the people who need them will get to keep them.

Classes are beginning in March at Broken Shells Ministry. Classes focusing on prayer, end times, personal bondages and the grace of God are featured during the day and evenings. Broken Shells Ministry is located at 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, call 837-8777 or go to www.brokenshells.org.



Feb. 25

MountainTrue will hold a virtual Watershed Gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, on Zoom. Callie Moore, who oversees the Murphy office, will emcee the event, only this time she’ll be coming virtually from her home in Hayesville. Registration is open. MountainTrue is accepting auction donations through Friday, Feb. 5. For details, visit mountaintrue.org/2021-watershed-gala.

Manna Foods of Asheville with the support of Andrews Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Valleytown Baptist Church, will be providing fresh produce bread and baked goods to the citizens of Cherokee County. Distribution will be from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Andrews Senior Center, corner of Main and Park streets. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Feb. 27

Tri-State Model Railroaders will resume conducting open house at the historic Mineral Bluff Depot, 150 Railroad Avenue, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. In light of ongoing COVID-10 concerns, masks and sanitizer will be available, and social distancing and cleanliness will be stressed. Only four visitors will be allowed in addition to the train operators in the layout area at one time. All will be required to wear masks. Restroom facility and office/work area will not be open to the public.