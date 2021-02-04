Day Planner

Body

In honor of Black History Month, One Dozen Who Care Inc., in collaboration with Andrews Public Library and Murphy Public Library, is holding a reading challenge for Cherokee County students in kindergarten through 12th grade during February. This event highlights the Purel Miller Collection of books that explore the culture and contributions of African Americans and is currently housed at Andrews Public Library. Students are asked to read and review age appropriate books in the Miller Collection. For each review, the children will receive $5 with a maximum of $20 awarded per child.

Reviews must be submitted no later than Sunday, Feb. 28, by email to pmcreadingchallenge@gmail.com. Incentives will be awarded during the week of March 1-5. For details about the Purel Miller Collection or the reading challenge, call Andrews Public Library at 321-5956.



Feb. 4

Cherokee County Republican Party will have its monthly meeting Thursday at Grandpa Charlie’s Country Cooking, 358 Main St. in Andrews. The meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Now that the GOP headquarters is closed, members have been meeting at different area restaurants on the first Thursday of each month.



Feb. 16

Four Seasons, a local, independent, non-profit providing end-of-life care, will be holding a volunteer orientation for hospice volunteers Tuesday, Feb. 16. The training will take place via Zoom from 1-3 p.m. Register online at www.fourseasonscfl.org or call 866-466-9734.



Feb. 25

MountainTrue will hold a virtual Watershed Gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, on Zoom. Callie Moore, who oversees the Murphy office, will emcee the event, only this time she’ll be coming virtually from her home in Hayesville. Registration is open. MountainTrue is accepting auction donations through Friday, Feb. 5. For details, visit mountaintrue.org/2021-watershed-gala.